CureVac N.V (CVAC) EPS growth this year is -164.74%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

CureVac N.V (NASDAQ: CVAC) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -4.68% at $4.07, before settling in for the price of $4.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CVAC posted a 52-week range of $2.37-$5.00.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 97.04% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -164.74%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $225.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $93.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $916.38 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.27.

CureVac N.V (CVAC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. CureVac N.V’s current insider ownership accounts for 58.26%, in contrast to 3.57% institutional ownership.

CureVac N.V (CVAC) Earnings and Revenue Records

CureVac N.V’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -164.74% and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in the upcoming year.

CureVac N.V (NASDAQ: CVAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CureVac N.V (CVAC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.65. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.51, and its Beta score is 2.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.60. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.74.

In the same vein, CVAC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.90, a figure that is expected to reach -0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CureVac N.V (CVAC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of CureVac N.V (NASDAQ: CVAC), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.42 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.75 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.11% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.

Raw Stochastic average of CureVac N.V (CVAC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.09%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.80% that was lower than 65.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.