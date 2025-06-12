Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA) 14-day ATR is 0.05: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DADA) established initial surge of 0.51% at $1.98, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $1.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DADA posted a 52-week range of $1.04-$2.52.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 24.52%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -336.03%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $259.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $258.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $513.16 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.9622, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.6780.

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Dada Nexus Ltd ADR industry. Dada Nexus Ltd ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.23%, in contrast to 15.30% institutional ownership.

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -336.03% and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in the upcoming year.

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DADA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.25. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.38.

In the same vein, DADA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.09, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Dada Nexus Ltd ADR, DADA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.53 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.48% While, its Average True Range was 0.0513.

Raw Stochastic average of Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.09%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 18.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.94% that was lower than 44.55% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.