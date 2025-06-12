Deere & Co (DE) is 7.76% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Deere & Co (NYSE: DE) established initial surge of 0.97% at $520.84, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $515.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DE posted a 52-week range of $340.20-$533.78.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 5.62% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.35%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -26.58%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $270.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $250.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $141.06 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $483.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $447.26.

Deere & Co (DE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Deere & Co industry. Deere & Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.43%, in contrast to 74.65% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 18 ’25, this organization’s President, JD Financial & CIO sold 24,580 shares at the rate of 500.61, making the entire transaction reach 12,304,921 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 74,878.

Deere & Co (DE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Deere & Co’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -26.58% and is forecasted to reach 22.13 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.75% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.35% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Deere & Co (NYSE: DE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Deere & Co (DE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.52. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 11.05. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.20, and its Beta score is 1.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.10. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 32.56.

In the same vein, DE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 20.67, a figure that is expected to reach 4.65 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 22.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Deere & Co (DE)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Deere & Co, DE]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.41 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.77% While, its Average True Range was 10.40.

Raw Stochastic average of Deere & Co (DE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 79.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 13.74% that was lower than 32.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.