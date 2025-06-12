Delek US Holdings Inc (DK) volume hits 2.01 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE: DK) set off with pace as it heaved 3.52% to $20.30, before settling in for the price of $19.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DK posted a 52-week range of $11.02-$25.68.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 4.97% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $60.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $58.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.23 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.42.

Delek US Holdings Inc (DK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry. Delek US Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.86%, in contrast to 113.82% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 14 ’25, this organization’s Chairman bought 4,875 shares at the rate of 15.40, making the entire transaction reach 75,064 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 833,145. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 12 ’25, Company’s Director bought 1,540 for 14.58, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 22,458. This particular insider is now the holder of 44,933 in total.

Delek US Holdings Inc (DK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Delek US Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.80% and is forecasted to reach -2.11 in the upcoming year.

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE: DK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Delek US Holdings Inc (DK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.53. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.11.

In the same vein, DK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -12.65, a figure that is expected to reach -0.78 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Delek US Holdings Inc (DK)

Going through the that latest performance of [Delek US Holdings Inc, DK]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.54 million was inferior to the volume of 1.55 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.84% While, its Average True Range was 1.06.

Raw Stochastic average of Delek US Holdings Inc (DK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.42%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 86.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.16% that was lower than 66.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.