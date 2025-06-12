DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $11.52: Right on the Precipice

As on Wednesday, DigitalBridge Group Inc (NYSE: DBRG) started slowly as it slid -0.47% to $10.63, before settling in for the price of $10.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DBRG posted a 52-week range of $6.41-$17.33.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -12.84%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 308.33%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $176.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $173.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.00 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.52.

DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Asset Management industry. DigitalBridge Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.44%, in contrast to 95.13% institutional ownership.

DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG) Earnings and Revenue Records

DigitalBridge Group Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 308.33% and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in the upcoming year.

DigitalBridge Group Inc (NYSE: DBRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1675.62. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.46. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $33.75, and its Beta score is 1.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.46. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.65.

In the same vein, DBRG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.32, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [DigitalBridge Group Inc, DBRG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.25 million was lower the volume of 2.82 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.97% While, its Average True Range was 0.43.

Raw Stochastic average of DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.85%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 15.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.97% that was lower than 69.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.