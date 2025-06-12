Domo Inc (DOMO) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.84

Domo Inc (NASDAQ: DOMO) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.31% to $13.57, before settling in for the price of $13.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DOMO posted a 52-week range of $6.01-$14.83.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 12.83% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.16%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 60.16%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $545.99 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.27.

Domo Inc (DOMO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. Domo Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 18.48%, in contrast to 62.66% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 04 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 120,000 shares at the rate of 6.44, making the entire transaction reach 772,452 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 781,400. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 04 ’25, Company’s Founder and CEO bought 77,300 for 6.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 502,172. This particular insider is now the holder of 116,600 in total.

Domo Inc (DOMO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Domo Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 60.16% and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in the upcoming year.

Domo Inc (NASDAQ: DOMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Domo Inc (DOMO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.44. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.72.

In the same vein, DOMO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.90, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Domo Inc (DOMO)

[Domo Inc, DOMO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.07% While, its Average True Range was 0.75.

Raw Stochastic average of Domo Inc (DOMO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.71%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 77.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 107.48% that was higher than 75.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.