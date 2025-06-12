Dream Finders Homes Inc (DFH) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $453.00K

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Dream Finders Homes Inc (NYSE: DFH) had a quiet start as it plunged -6.12% to $23.02, before settling in for the price of $24.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DFH posted a 52-week range of $19.65-$39.15.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 35.45%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 57.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -9.23%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $28.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.15 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.73.

Dream Finders Homes Inc (DFH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Residential Construction industry. Dream Finders Homes Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 69.77%, in contrast to 33.28% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 21 ’25, Company’s Director sold 49,487 for 23.66, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,170,862. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,390,959 in total.

Dream Finders Homes Inc (DFH) Earnings and Revenue Records

Dream Finders Homes Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -9.23% and is forecasted to reach 3.17 in the upcoming year.

Dream Finders Homes Inc (NYSE: DFH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dream Finders Homes Inc (DFH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.84. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.15. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.18, and its Beta score is 1.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.47.

In the same vein, DFH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.20, a figure that is expected to reach 0.67 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dream Finders Homes Inc (DFH)

Going through the that latest performance of [Dream Finders Homes Inc, DFH]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.72 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.46 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.48% While, its Average True Range was 1.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Dream Finders Homes Inc (DFH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.33%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 56.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.23% that was lower than 56.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.