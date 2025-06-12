Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) last month volatility was 2.18%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EWTX) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 1.94% at $15.75, before settling in for the price of $15.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EWTX posted a 52-week range of $10.60-$38.12.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -49.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -20.23%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $95.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $77.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.66 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.39.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.71%, in contrast to 74.67% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 02 ’25, this organization’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 1,551 shares at the rate of 16.45, making the entire transaction reach 25,520 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 18,521. Preceding that transaction, on May 02 ’25, Company’s General Counsel sold 1,930 for 16.45, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 31,757. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,531 in total.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -20.23% and is forecasted to reach -1.91 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -9.15% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -49.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EWTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 20.99. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.88.

In the same vein, EWTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.55, a figure that is expected to reach -0.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EWTX), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.05 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.45 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.95% While, its Average True Range was 0.80.

Raw Stochastic average of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.91%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 79.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.13% that was lower than 79.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.