Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) average volume reaches $1.46M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on Wednesday, Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: ESRT) started slowly as it slid -0.70% to $8.49, before settling in for the price of $8.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ESRT posted a 52-week range of $6.56-$11.62.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was 0.98%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.44%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $167.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $137.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.43.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Diversified industry. Empire State Realty Trust Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 18.58%, in contrast to 74.86% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 24 ’25, this organization’s EVP, Real Estate sold 11,843 shares at the rate of 8.02, making the entire transaction reach 94,981 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 44,185. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 21 ’25, Company’s EVP, Real Estate sold 5,779 for 8.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 46,405. This particular insider is now the holder of 56,028 in total.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: ESRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.76. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.99, and its Beta score is 1.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.87. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.87.

In the same vein, ESRT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.30.

Technical Analysis of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Empire State Realty Trust Inc, ESRT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.75 million was better the volume of 1.4 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.76% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.13%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 87.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.51% that was lower than 33.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.