Enliven Therapeutics Inc (ELVN) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.34 million

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Enliven Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ELVN) had a quiet start as it plunged -9.65% to $19.60, before settling in for the price of $21.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ELVN posted a 52-week range of $13.30-$30.03.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.02%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -26.56%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $49.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $962.00 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.32.

Enliven Therapeutics Inc (ELVN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Enliven Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 34.33%, in contrast to 73.72% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 09 ’25, this organization’s CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER sold 6,667 shares at the rate of 20.34, making the entire transaction reach 135,574 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 303,309.

Enliven Therapeutics Inc (ELVN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Enliven Therapeutics Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -26.56% and is forecasted to reach -2.80 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -21.18% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.02% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Enliven Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ELVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Enliven Therapeutics Inc (ELVN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 21.06. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.60.

In the same vein, ELVN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.93, a figure that is expected to reach -0.58 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Enliven Therapeutics Inc (ELVN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Enliven Therapeutics Inc, ELVN]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.51 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.3 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.32% While, its Average True Range was 1.67.

Raw Stochastic average of Enliven Therapeutics Inc (ELVN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.82%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 55.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 95.20% that was higher than 69.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.