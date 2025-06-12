Entero Therapeutics Inc (ENTO) average volume reaches $1.49M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Entero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ENTO) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.16% to $0.57, before settling in for the price of $0.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ENTO posted a 52-week range of $0.19-$2.41.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 82.03%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.72 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4153, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4934.

Entero Therapeutics Inc (ENTO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Entero Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.97%, in contrast to 2.97% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 06 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 727 shares at the rate of 0.64, making the entire transaction reach 465 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 17,287. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 09 ’24, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 476 for 0.45, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 212. This particular insider is now the holder of 18,014 in total.

Entero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ENTO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Entero Therapeutics Inc (ENTO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07.

In the same vein, ENTO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -7.32.

Technical Analysis of Entero Therapeutics Inc (ENTO)

[Entero Therapeutics Inc, ENTO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.60% While, its Average True Range was 0.0738.

Raw Stochastic average of Entero Therapeutics Inc (ENTO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.87%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 67.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 73.10% that was lower than 101.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.