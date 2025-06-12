Envista Holdings Corp (NVST) EPS growth this year is 39.39%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Envista Holdings Corp (NYSE: NVST) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 0.47% to $19.23, before settling in for the price of $19.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NVST posted a 52-week range of $14.22-$23.00.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -1.82% for the last half of the decade. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 39.39%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $171.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $165.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.26 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.82.

Envista Holdings Corp (NVST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Envista Holdings Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.39%, in contrast to 114.03% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 13 ’24, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 30,000 shares at the rate of 16.87, making the entire transaction reach 506,100 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 402,605. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 12 ’24, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 24,532 for 16.33, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 400,608. This particular insider is now the holder of 24,532 in total.

Envista Holdings Corp (NVST) Earnings and Revenue Records

Envista Holdings Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 39.39% and is forecasted to reach 1.19 in the upcoming year.

Envista Holdings Corp (NYSE: NVST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Envista Holdings Corp (NVST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.82. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.30. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.17.

In the same vein, NVST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -6.53, a figure that is expected to reach 0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Envista Holdings Corp (NVST)

[Envista Holdings Corp, NVST] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.42% While, its Average True Range was 0.58.

Raw Stochastic average of Envista Holdings Corp (NVST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.22%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 92.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.25% that was lower than 47.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.