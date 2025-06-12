Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.12

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: EPRT) flaunted slowness of -1.03% at $32.74, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $33.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EPRT posted a 52-week range of $26.75-$34.88.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 26.36%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.69%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.91%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $197.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $196.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $31.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.24.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc industry. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.61%, in contrast to 109.09% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 10 ’25, this organization’s Executive VP and CIO sold 13,227 shares at the rate of 32.96, making the entire transaction reach 435,962 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 76,590. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 29 ’25, Company’s President and CEO sold 42,632 for 32.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,365,077. This particular insider is now the holder of 453,760 in total.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.91% and is forecasted to reach 1.34 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.51% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.69% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: EPRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.42. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.60. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.21, and its Beta score is 1.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.58.

In the same vein, EPRT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.16, a figure that is expected to reach 0.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc, EPRT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.61 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.36% While, its Average True Range was 0.58.

Raw Stochastic average of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.68%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 67.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.36% that was lower than 24.74% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.