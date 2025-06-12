Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG) is -3.07% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Essential Utilities Inc (NYSE: WTRG) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -0.42% at $38.10, before settling in for the price of $38.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WTRG posted a 52-week range of $33.18-$41.78.

The Utilities sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 18.58% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.84%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.49%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $280.34 million, simultaneously with a float of $279.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $39.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $38.31.

Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Water Industry. Essential Utilities Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.27%, in contrast to 77.81% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 14 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 7,700 shares at the rate of 39.40, making the entire transaction reach 303,380 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 32,229.

Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Essential Utilities Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.49% and is forecasted to reach 2.23 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.84% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Essential Utilities Inc (NYSE: WTRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.57. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.75. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.09, and its Beta score is 0.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.73.

In the same vein, WTRG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.23, a figure that is expected to reach 0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Essential Utilities Inc (NYSE: WTRG), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.54 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.65 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.69% While, its Average True Range was 0.69.

Raw Stochastic average of Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.07%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 49.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.17% that was lower than 25.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.