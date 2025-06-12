Evogene Ltd (EVGN) volume hits 3.59 million: A New Opening for Investors

Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ: EVGN) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -19.91% at $1.81, before settling in for the price of $2.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EVGN posted a 52-week range of $0.95-$7.19.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 62.42%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.27%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.53%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.08 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.77.

Evogene Ltd (EVGN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Evogene Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.56%, in contrast to 7.62% institutional ownership.

Evogene Ltd (EVGN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Evogene Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.53% and is forecasted to reach -1.54 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 29.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.27% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ: EVGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Evogene Ltd (EVGN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.84. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.78.

In the same vein, EVGN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.70, a figure that is expected to reach -0.63 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Evogene Ltd (EVGN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ: EVGN), its last 5-days Average volume was 21.28 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.19 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.72% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Evogene Ltd (EVGN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.50%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 55.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 305.74% that was higher than 136.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.