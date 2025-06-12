Evolent Health Inc (EVH) Moves -3.68% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Evolent Health Inc (NYSE: EVH) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.68% to $8.64, before settling in for the price of $8.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EVH posted a 52-week range of $7.06-$33.63.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 24.73% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.98%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -14.34%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $115.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $114.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.88.

Evolent Health Inc (EVH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry. Evolent Health Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.50%, in contrast to 109.09% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 06 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 2,735 shares at the rate of 9.33, making the entire transaction reach 25,518 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 70,584. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 06 ’25, Company’s PRESIDENT bought 11,040 for 9.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 99,470. This particular insider is now the holder of 389,004 in total.

Evolent Health Inc (EVH) Earnings and Revenue Records

Evolent Health Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -14.34% and is forecasted to reach 0.59 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 25.98% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Evolent Health Inc (NYSE: EVH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Evolent Health Inc (EVH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.98. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.42.

In the same vein, EVH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.22, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Evolent Health Inc (EVH)

Going through the that latest performance of [Evolent Health Inc, EVH]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.63 million was inferior to the volume of 2.4 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.83% While, its Average True Range was 0.48.

Raw Stochastic average of Evolent Health Inc (EVH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.15%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 79.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 80.29% that was higher than 62.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.