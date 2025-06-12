Expand Energy Corp (EXE) EPS is poised to hit 1.47 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Expand Energy Corp (NASDAQ: EXE) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -0.30% at $112.23, before settling in for the price of $112.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EXE posted a 52-week range of $69.12-$120.04.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -13.02%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 38.08%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 469.62%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $237.48 million, simultaneously with a float of $221.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $26.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $109.76, while the 200-day Moving Average is $97.92.

Expand Energy Corp (EXE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. Expand Energy Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.91%, in contrast to 89.58% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 05 ’25, this organization’s President and CEO bought 2,500 shares at the rate of 99.50, making the entire transaction reach 248,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 107,845.

Expand Energy Corp (EXE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Expand Energy Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 469.62% and is forecasted to reach 11.75 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 96.12% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 38.08% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Expand Energy Corp (NASDAQ: EXE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Expand Energy Corp (EXE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.59. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.08. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 66.94.

In the same vein, EXE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.37, a figure that is expected to reach 1.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.75 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Expand Energy Corp (EXE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Expand Energy Corp (NASDAQ: EXE), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.36 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.88 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.47% While, its Average True Range was 2.58.

Raw Stochastic average of Expand Energy Corp (EXE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.02%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.50% that was lower than 31.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.