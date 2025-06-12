Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) surge 2.06% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.43% to $173.32, before settling in for the price of $174.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EXPE posted a 52-week range of $110.20-$207.73.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.56%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.87%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.82%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $121.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $120.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $161.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $168.18.

Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Travel Services industry. Expedia Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.22%, in contrast to 95.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 04 ’25, this organization’s SVP & Chief Accounting Officer sold 691 shares at the rate of 191.17, making the entire transaction reach 132,098 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,187.

Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Expedia Group Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.82% and is forecasted to reach 16.79 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 19.05% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.87% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Expedia Group Inc (EXPE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.73. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.29. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.42, and its Beta score is 1.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.60. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.25.

In the same vein, EXPE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.49, a figure that is expected to reach 3.95 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 16.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Going through the that latest performance of [Expedia Group Inc, EXPE]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.45 million was inferior to the volume of 2.25 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.92% While, its Average True Range was 4.71.

Raw Stochastic average of Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.73%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 79.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.48% that was lower than 55.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.