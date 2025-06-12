Ferguson Enterprises Inc (FERG) last month volatility was 3.84%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Ferguson Enterprises Inc (NYSE: FERG) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -1.53% at $213.43, before settling in for the price of $216.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FERG posted a 52-week range of $146.00-$225.62.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.13%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.82%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.67%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $197.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $194.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $42.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $176.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $185.68.

Ferguson Enterprises Inc (FERG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Industrial Distribution Industry. Ferguson Enterprises Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.14%, in contrast to 94.35% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 06 ’25, this organization’s Chief Marketing Officer sold 2,000 shares at the rate of 177.00, making the entire transaction reach 354,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,282.

Ferguson Enterprises Inc (FERG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Ferguson Enterprises Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.67% and is forecasted to reach 10.43 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.52% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.82% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ferguson Enterprises Inc (NYSE: FERG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ferguson Enterprises Inc (FERG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.88. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.43. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.64, and its Beta score is 1.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.39. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 29.95.

In the same vein, FERG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.01, a figure that is expected to reach 2.97 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ferguson Enterprises Inc (FERG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ferguson Enterprises Inc (NYSE: FERG), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.83 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.88 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.05% While, its Average True Range was 5.66.

Raw Stochastic average of Ferguson Enterprises Inc (FERG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.92%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 91.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 67.07% that was higher than 40.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.