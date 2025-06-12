FibroGen Inc (FGEN) latest performance of -0.06% is not what was on cards

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ: FGEN) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.06% to $0.31, before settling in for the price of $0.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FGEN posted a 52-week range of $0.18-$1.53.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was -35.07%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.75%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -1.04%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $101.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $94.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $31.22 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3056, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.3911.

FibroGen Inc (FGEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. FibroGen Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.90%, in contrast to 32.66% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 24 ’25, this organization’s CEO bought 145,000 shares at the rate of 0.35, making the entire transaction reach 50,663 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 543,329. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 20 ’25, Company’s Director bought 250,000 for 0.35, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 88,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 323,722 in total.

FibroGen Inc (FGEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

FibroGen Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -1.04% and is forecasted to reach -0.72 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -10.06% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.75% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ: FGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for FibroGen Inc (FGEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.98. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.30.

In the same vein, FGEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.10, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of FibroGen Inc (FGEN)

Going through the that latest performance of [FibroGen Inc, FGEN]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.79 million was inferior to the volume of 2.28 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.19% While, its Average True Range was 0.0214.

Raw Stochastic average of FibroGen Inc (FGEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.20%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 45.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.57% that was lower than 109.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.