Five9 Inc (FIVN) is 10.22% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) flaunted slowness of -2.77% at $28.43, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $29.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FIVN posted a 52-week range of $21.04-$49.90.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 26.01% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -17.89%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.73%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $76.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $74.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.82.

Five9 Inc (FIVN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Five9 Inc industry. Five9 Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.15%, in contrast to 106.93% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 04 ’25, this organization’s SVP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 2,938 shares at the rate of 27.83, making the entire transaction reach 81,778 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 44,901. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 04 ’25, Company’s EVP, Product Engineering sold 3,816 for 28.28, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 107,916. This particular insider is now the holder of 123,218 in total.

Five9 Inc (FIVN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Five9 Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.73% and is forecasted to reach 3.11 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.77% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -17.89% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Five9 Inc (FIVN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.89. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.02. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.48.

In the same vein, FIVN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.10, a figure that is expected to reach 0.62 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Five9 Inc, FIVN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.79 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.49% While, its Average True Range was 1.14.

Raw Stochastic average of Five9 Inc (FIVN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.61%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 60.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.49% that was lower than 56.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.