FTAI Infrastructure Inc (FIP) EPS is poised to hit -0.37 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

FTAI Infrastructure Inc (NASDAQ: FIP) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 2.12% at $6.25, before settling in for the price of $6.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FIP posted a 52-week range of $3.10-$10.45.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 7.64% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 100.48%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $114.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $107.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $717.26 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.76, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.98.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc (FIP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Conglomerates Industry. FTAI Infrastructure Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.75%, in contrast to 85.25% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 23 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 20,000 shares at the rate of 5.33, making the entire transaction reach 106,600 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,000. Preceding that transaction, on May 20 ’25, Company’s CEO and President bought 500,000 for 5.22, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,610,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,088,582 in total.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc (FIP) Earnings and Revenue Records

FTAI Infrastructure Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 100.48% and is forecasted to reach -0.69 in the upcoming year.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc (NASDAQ: FIP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for FTAI Infrastructure Inc (FIP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.84. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.08.

In the same vein, FIP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.28, a figure that is expected to reach -0.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of FTAI Infrastructure Inc (FIP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of FTAI Infrastructure Inc (NASDAQ: FIP), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.88 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.31 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.95% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.

Raw Stochastic average of FTAI Infrastructure Inc (FIP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.18%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 77.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 72.76% that was lower than 72.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.