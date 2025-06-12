Gannett Co Inc (GCI) volume hits 1.73 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Gannett Co Inc (NYSE: GCI) set off with pace as it heaved 1.99% to $3.59, before settling in for the price of $3.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GCI posted a 52-week range of $2.55-$5.93.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 6.08%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 36.36%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -108.44%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $146.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $119.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $525.70 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.45.

Gannett Co Inc (GCI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Publishing industry. Gannett Co Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 18.23%, in contrast to 73.87% institutional ownership.

Gannett Co Inc (GCI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Gannett Co Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -108.44% and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.27% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 36.36% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Gannett Co Inc (NYSE: GCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gannett Co Inc (GCI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.69. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.77, and its Beta score is 2.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.21. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.45.

In the same vein, GCI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.30, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gannett Co Inc (GCI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Gannett Co Inc, GCI]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.64 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.54 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.85% While, its Average True Range was 0.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Gannett Co Inc (GCI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.85%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 63.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.44% that was lower than 60.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.