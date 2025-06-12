GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $72.81: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, GeneDx Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WGS) set off with pace as it heaved 1.17% to $70.32, before settling in for the price of $69.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WGS posted a 52-week range of $24.82-$117.75.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 14.24%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 96.65%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 319.52%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $28.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $78.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $72.81.

GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry. GeneDx Holdings Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.28%, in contrast to 101.86% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 09 ’25, this organization’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER sold 1,266 shares at the rate of 72.55, making the entire transaction reach 91,848 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,301. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 09 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 3,639 for 72.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 264,009. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,348 in total.

GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS) Earnings and Revenue Records

GeneDx Holdings Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 319.52% and is forecasted to reach 2.03 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 120.75% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 96.65% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

GeneDx Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WGS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.07. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.90. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.08.

In the same vein, WGS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.44, a figure that is expected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS)

Going through the that latest performance of [GeneDx Holdings Corp, WGS]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.64 million was inferior to the volume of 1.11 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.61% While, its Average True Range was 4.17.

Raw Stochastic average of GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.21%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 47.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.66% that was lower than 133.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.