Getty Images Holdings Inc (GETY) surge 9.25% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Getty Images Holdings Inc (NYSE: GETY) set off with pace as it heaved 11.83% to $1.89, before settling in for the price of $1.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GETY posted a 52-week range of $1.25-$4.49.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -252.84%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $413.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $115.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $781.36 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.7614, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.6701.

Getty Images Holdings Inc (GETY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Getty Images Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 72.10%, in contrast to 27.28% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 25 ’25, Company’s Senior VP, Ecommerce sold 9,595 for 2.12, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 20,341. This particular insider is now the holder of 106,847 in total.

Getty Images Holdings Inc (GETY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Getty Images Holdings Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -252.84% and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in the upcoming year.

Getty Images Holdings Inc (NYSE: GETY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Getty Images Holdings Inc (GETY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.72. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.83. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 46.82.

In the same vein, GETY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.19, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Getty Images Holdings Inc (GETY)

Going through the that latest performance of [Getty Images Holdings Inc, GETY]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.18 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.02 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.12% While, its Average True Range was 0.1161.

Raw Stochastic average of Getty Images Holdings Inc (GETY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.54%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 59.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 64.11% that was lower than 65.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.