Goldman Sachs Group, Inc (GS) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 2.06 million

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc (NYSE: GS) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 1.51% at $624.17, before settling in for the price of $614.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GS posted a 52-week range of $437.37-$672.19.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 18.46%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.03%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.72%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $307.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $305.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $191.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $561.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $563.53.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc (GS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.55%, in contrast to 75.32% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 14 ’25, this organization’s Chairman of the Board and CEO sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 607.17, making the entire transaction reach 3,035,850 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 132,784.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc (GS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.72% and is forecasted to reach 50.15 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.99% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.03% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc (NYSE: GS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Goldman Sachs Group, Inc (GS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 13.86. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.49, and its Beta score is 1.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.52. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.59.

In the same vein, GS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 43.09, a figure that is expected to reach 9.78 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 50.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc (GS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc (NYSE: GS), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.76 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.73 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.59% While, its Average True Range was 12.70.

Raw Stochastic average of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc (GS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.37%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.73% that was lower than 39.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.