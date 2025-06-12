Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO) plunge -2.35% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

As on Wednesday, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GO) started slowly as it slid -2.42% to $13.30, before settling in for the price of $13.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GO posted a 52-week range of $10.26-$22.55.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was 11.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.03%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.85%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $98.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $79.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.30 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.86.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Grocery Stores industry. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.00%, in contrast to 115.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 21 ’25, this organization’s EVP, GC and Secretary sold 1,368 shares at the rate of 13.77, making the entire transaction reach 18,837 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 29,799.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.85% and is forecasted to reach 0.87 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.75% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.03% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.25. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.55. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $78.98, and its Beta score is 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.29.

In the same vein, GO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.17, a figure that is expected to reach 0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Grocery Outlet Holding Corp, GO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.04 million was lower the volume of 3.06 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.14% While, its Average True Range was 0.52.

Raw Stochastic average of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.92%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.79% that was lower than 75.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.