Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) PE Ratio stood at $14.59: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on Wednesday, Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV) started slowly as it slid -4.80% to $11.89, before settling in for the price of $12.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SUPV posted a 52-week range of $4.94-$19.49.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 13.14%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.09%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -11.09%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $79.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $78.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $939.31 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.52.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) Earnings and Revenue Records

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -11.09% and is forecasted to reach 2.01 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.84% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.09% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.86. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.59, and its Beta score is 1.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.55.

In the same vein, SUPV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.81, a figure that is expected to reach 0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR, SUPV], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.61 million was better the volume of 1.22 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.82.

Raw Stochastic average of Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.87%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.63% that was lower than 74.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.