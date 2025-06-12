HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (HASI) surge 8.26% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (NYSE: HASI) established initial surge of 2.80% at $27.13, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $26.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HASI posted a 52-week range of $21.98-$36.56.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 22.06%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.46%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $120.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $119.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $29.32.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (HASI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc industry. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.39%, in contrast to 109.17% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 11 ’24, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 3,500 shares at the rate of 28.71, making the entire transaction reach 100,485 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 56,791. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 13 ’24, Company’s Executive Chair sold 109,670 for 34.92, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,829,676. This particular insider is now the holder of 473,049 in total.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (HASI) Earnings and Revenue Records

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.46% and is forecasted to reach 2.92 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.13% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (NYSE: HASI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (HASI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.45. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.80. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.00, and its Beta score is 1.70. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.76.

In the same vein, HASI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.00, a figure that is expected to reach 0.65 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.92 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (HASI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc, HASI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.21 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.20% While, its Average True Range was 0.75.

Raw Stochastic average of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (HASI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.73%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 97.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.36% that was lower than 36.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.