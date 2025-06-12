Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) average volume reaches $2.20M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HALO) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 0.15% at $53.85, before settling in for the price of $53.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HALO posted a 52-week range of $42.01-$70.50.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 38.95%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 26.57%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $123.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $121.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.64 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $57.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $56.15.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 100.18% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 28 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 4,497 shares at the rate of 60.37, making the entire transaction reach 271,467 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 28,611. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 01 ’25, Company’s Director sold 503 for 64.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 32,217. This particular insider is now the holder of 33,108 in total.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 26.57% and is forecasted to reach 7.16 in the upcoming year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HALO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.14. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.29, and its Beta score is 1.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.38.

In the same vein, HALO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.77, a figure that is expected to reach 1.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HALO), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.59 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.84 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.70% While, its Average True Range was 1.83.

Raw Stochastic average of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.60%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 30.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.89% that was lower than 59.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.