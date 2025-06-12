Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc (HE) 14-day ATR is 0.29: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc (NYSE: HE) established initial surge of 1.79% at $10.78, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $10.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HE posted a 52-week range of $7.61-$18.19.

The Utilities Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.06%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $172.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $172.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $0.74 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.31.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc (HE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc industry. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.19%, in contrast to 77.33% institutional ownership.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc (HE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.06% and is forecasted to reach 1.03 in the upcoming year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc (NYSE: HE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc (HE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.25. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.00. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.01.

In the same vein, HE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -12.23, a figure that is expected to reach 0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc (HE)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, HE]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.51 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.47% While, its Average True Range was 0.27.

Raw Stochastic average of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc (HE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.65%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 63.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.55% that was lower than 40.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.