HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) 14-day ATR is 9.38: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) established initial surge of 0.73% at $367.59, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $364.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HCA posted a 52-week range of $289.98-$417.14.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 6.58%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.93%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.34%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $242.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $170.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $88.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $356.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $348.99.

HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the HCA Healthcare Inc industry. HCA Healthcare Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 29.11%, in contrast to 65.54% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 13 ’25, this organization’s EVP and COO sold 15,698 shares at the rate of 369.32, making the entire transaction reach 5,797,661 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,646.

HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.34% and is forecasted to reach 28.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.88% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.93% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.06. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 9.38. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.33, and its Beta score is 1.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.24. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.87.

In the same vein, HCA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 22.51, a figure that is expected to reach 6.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 28.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [HCA Healthcare Inc, HCA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.62 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.45% While, its Average True Range was 9.46.

Raw Stochastic average of HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.74%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 37.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.30% that was lower than 32.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.