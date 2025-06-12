Healthequity Inc (HQY) last month performance of 8.17% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

As on Wednesday, Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) started slowly as it slid -2.48% to $104.56, before settling in for the price of $107.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HQY posted a 52-week range of $65.01-$116.65.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 17.66% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.44%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 18.82%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $86.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $84.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.04 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $92.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $93.93.

Healthequity Inc (HQY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry. Healthequity Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.80%, in contrast to 108.11% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 06 ’25, this organization’s Former Director sold 134,183 shares at the rate of 112.08, making the entire transaction reach 15,038,655 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 253,510. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 06 ’25, Company’s Former Director sold 97,767 for 112.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,954,322. This particular insider is now the holder of 75,000 in total.

Healthequity Inc (HQY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

Healthequity Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 18.82% and is forecasted to reach 4.41 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 19.03% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.44% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Healthequity Inc (HQY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.06. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.81. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $76.10, and its Beta score is 0.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.27. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.77.

In the same vein, HQY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.37, a figure that is expected to reach 0.92 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Healthequity Inc (HQY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Healthequity Inc, HQY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.44 million was better the volume of 1.04 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.45% While, its Average True Range was 3.89.

Raw Stochastic average of Healthequity Inc (HQY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.61%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 38.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.47% that was lower than 50.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.