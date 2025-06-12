Hesai Group ADR (HSAI) volume hits 3.76 million: A New Opening for Investors

Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ: HSAI) established initial surge of 6.45% at $20.62, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $19.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HSAI posted a 52-week range of $3.52-$24.18.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 41.78%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.46%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 380.45%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $105.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $99.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.15.

Hesai Group ADR (HSAI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Hesai Group ADR industry. Hesai Group ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.81%, in contrast to 41.42% institutional ownership.

Hesai Group ADR (HSAI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Hesai Group ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 380.45% and is forecasted to reach 0.66 in the upcoming year.

Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ: HSAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hesai Group ADR (HSAI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.62. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.99.

In the same vein, HSAI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.66 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hesai Group ADR (HSAI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Hesai Group ADR, HSAI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 4.73 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.34% While, its Average True Range was 1.51.

Raw Stochastic average of Hesai Group ADR (HSAI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.15%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 51.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 56.79% that was lower than 119.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.