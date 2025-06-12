HF Sinclair Corp (DINO) recent quarterly performance of 24.20% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, HF Sinclair Corp (NYSE: DINO) set off with pace as it heaved 3.46% to $38.60, before settling in for the price of $37.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DINO posted a 52-week range of $24.66-$54.48.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 10.33%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -27.69%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 88.56%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $188.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $171.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $37.84.

HF Sinclair Corp (DINO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry. HF Sinclair Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.90%, in contrast to 83.83% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 04 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 635 shares at the rate of 31.48, making the entire transaction reach 19,990 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,235. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 26 ’25, Company’s Director bought 5,000 for 35.66, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 178,314. This particular insider is now the holder of 154,065 in total.

HF Sinclair Corp (DINO) Earnings and Revenue Records

HF Sinclair Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 88.56% and is forecasted to reach 3.15 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 58.26% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -27.69% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

HF Sinclair Corp (NYSE: DINO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for HF Sinclair Corp (DINO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.76. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.26. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 30.02.

In the same vein, DINO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.78, a figure that is expected to reach 0.95 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of HF Sinclair Corp (DINO)

Going through the that latest performance of [HF Sinclair Corp, DINO]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.26 million was inferior to the volume of 3.12 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.00% While, its Average True Range was 1.31.

Raw Stochastic average of HF Sinclair Corp (DINO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.09%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 92.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.14% that was lower than 48.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.