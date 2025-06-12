Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) latest performance of 0.00% is not what was on cards

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE: HLT) started the day on Wednesday, remained unchanged at $253.54, before settling in for the price of $253.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HLT posted a 52-week range of $196.04-$275.22.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 3.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.11%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.63%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $238.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $232.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $60.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $234.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $240.28.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Lodging Industry. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.18%, in contrast to 98.16% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 07 ’25, this organization’s insider sold 2,914 shares at the rate of 269.54, making the entire transaction reach 785,440 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 70,453. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 07 ’25, Company’s insider sold 40,653 for 268.83, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,928,746. This particular insider is now the holder of 77,383 in total.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.63% and is forecasted to reach 9.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.57% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.11% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE: HLT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.57. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.94. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $39.99, and its Beta score is 1.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.34. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 29.83.

In the same vein, HLT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.34, a figure that is expected to reach 2.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE: HLT), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.39 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.06 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.79% While, its Average True Range was 4.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.62%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 77.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.85% that was lower than 32.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.