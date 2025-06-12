HubSpot Inc (HUBS) volume hits 0.69 million: A New Opening for Investors

HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) flaunted slowness of -1.46% at $573.57, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $582.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HUBS posted a 52-week range of $434.84-$881.13.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 31.24% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $52.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $50.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $30.25 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $594.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $630.71.

HubSpot Inc (HUBS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the HubSpot Inc industry. HubSpot Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.86%, in contrast to 92.27% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 03 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 239 shares at the rate of 596.73, making the entire transaction reach 142,618 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 42,855. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 03 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer & Pres sold 613 for 594.93, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 364,690. This particular insider is now the holder of 69,935 in total.

HubSpot Inc (HUBS) Earnings and Revenue Records

HubSpot Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.00% and is forecasted to reach 11.31 in the upcoming year.

HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for HubSpot Inc (HUBS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.55. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 20.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.10. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 51.47.

In the same vein, HUBS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.45, a figure that is expected to reach 2.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [HubSpot Inc, HUBS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.65 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.60% While, its Average True Range was 19.15.

Raw Stochastic average of HubSpot Inc (HUBS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.77%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.09% that was lower than 52.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.