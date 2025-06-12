Immunome Inc (IMNM) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $10.68: Right on the Precipice

As on Wednesday, Immunome Inc (NASDAQ: IMNM) started slowly as it slid -0.84% to $9.49, before settling in for the price of $9.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IMNM posted a 52-week range of $5.15-$16.81.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -38.15%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 56.81%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $86.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $76.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $825.75 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.68.

Immunome Inc (IMNM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Immunome Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.74%, in contrast to 82.19% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 03 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 9.38, making the entire transaction reach 46,900 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 36,415. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 25 ’25, Company’s Director bought 7,800 for 7.78, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 60,684. This particular insider is now the holder of 31,415 in total.

Immunome Inc (IMNM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Immunome Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 56.81% and is forecasted to reach -2.36 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 24.72% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -38.15% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Immunome Inc (NASDAQ: IMNM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Immunome Inc (IMNM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.49. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.55. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 75.48.

In the same vein, IMNM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.19, a figure that is expected to reach -0.51 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Immunome Inc (IMNM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Immunome Inc, IMNM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.72 million was lower the volume of 1.05 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.42% While, its Average True Range was 0.53.

Raw Stochastic average of Immunome Inc (IMNM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.53%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 85.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.39% that was lower than 75.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.