Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.96

As on Wednesday, Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: IRT) started slowly as it slid -1.18% to $18.37, before settling in for the price of $18.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IRT posted a 52-week range of $17.06-$22.10.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 25.81%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -19.26%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 27.44%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $233.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $231.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.99.

Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Residential industry. Independence Realty Trust Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 100.83% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 02 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 500 shares at the rate of 18.40, making the entire transaction reach 9,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 42,872. Preceding that transaction, on May 01 ’25, Company’s Director sold 500 for 19.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,505. This particular insider is now the holder of 38,194 in total.

Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Independence Realty Trust Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 27.44% and is forecasted to reach 0.29 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 21.54% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -19.26% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: IRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.36. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.42. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $138.96, and its Beta score is 0.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.87. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 25.91.

In the same vein, IRT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.13, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Independence Realty Trust Inc, IRT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.82 million was lower the volume of 1.93 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.60% While, its Average True Range was 0.40.

Raw Stochastic average of Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.65%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 57.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.61% that was lower than 27.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.