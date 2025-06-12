Innoviva Inc (INVA) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.71 million

Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ: INVA) flaunted slowness of -0.74% at $21.37, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $21.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, INVA posted a 52-week range of $15.69-$21.98.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 6.27%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -24.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 85.08%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $62.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $62.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.34 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.74.

Innoviva Inc (INVA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Innoviva Inc industry. Innoviva Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.23%, in contrast to 108.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 06 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 1,196,746 shares at the rate of 17.52, making the entire transaction reach 20,964,237 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,658,705. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 05 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner sold 270,374 for 17.63, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,766,126. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,855,451 in total.

Innoviva Inc (INVA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Innoviva Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 85.08% and is forecasted to reach 2.68 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 113.92% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -24.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ: INVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Innoviva Inc (INVA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.50. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.71.

In the same vein, INVA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.00, a figure that is expected to reach 0.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Innoviva Inc (INVA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Innoviva Inc, INVA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.79 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.42.

Raw Stochastic average of Innoviva Inc (INVA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.60%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 82.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.57% that was lower than 16.74% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.