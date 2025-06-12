Intuit Inc (INTU) went up 0.35% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) established initial surge of 0.35% at $764.75, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $762.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, INTU posted a 52-week range of $532.65-$773.45.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 19.14% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.08%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 18.65%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $279.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $271.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $213.32 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $655.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $630.69.

Intuit Inc (INTU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Intuit Inc industry. Intuit Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.61%, in contrast to 85.25% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 09 ’25, this organization’s Founder sold 62,816 shares at the rate of 765.99, making the entire transaction reach 48,116,586 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,000,679.

Intuit Inc (INTU) Earnings and Revenue Records

Intuit Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 18.65% and is forecasted to reach 22.97 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.88% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.08% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Intuit Inc (INTU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.45. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 14.30. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $62.23, and its Beta score is 1.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.73. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 34.96.

In the same vein, INTU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 12.29, a figure that is expected to reach 2.65 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 22.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Intuit Inc (INTU)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Intuit Inc, INTU]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.85 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.37% While, its Average True Range was 13.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Intuit Inc (INTU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.39%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 92.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.69% that was lower than 38.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.