Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) PE Ratio stood at $246.11: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE: IRM) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.08% to $100.98, before settling in for the price of $101.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IRM posted a 52-week range of $72.33-$130.24.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The company of the Real Estate sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 7.61%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -8.13%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.59%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $294.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $292.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.79 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $92.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $104.51.

Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Specialty industry. Iron Mountain Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.79%, in contrast to 84.25% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 04 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 900 shares at the rate of 99.97, making the entire transaction reach 89,973 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 36,515.

Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Iron Mountain Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.59% and is forecasted to reach 2.33 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -8.13% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE: IRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Iron Mountain Inc (IRM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.62. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.23. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $246.11, and its Beta score is 1.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.76.

In the same vein, IRM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.41, a figure that is expected to reach 0.50 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

[Iron Mountain Inc, IRM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.80% While, its Average True Range was 2.07.

Raw Stochastic average of Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.89%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 69.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 9.04% that was lower than 38.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.