J.M. Smucker Co (SJM) EPS is poised to hit 1.92 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

J.M. Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 1.55% at $95.87, before settling in for the price of $94.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SJM posted a 52-week range of $93.93-$125.42.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was 2.27%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -7.49%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $106.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $103.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $113.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $113.00.

J.M. Smucker Co (SJM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. J.M. Smucker Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.56%, in contrast to 88.27% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 28 ’25, this organization’s Chief People Officer sold 5,117 shares at the rate of 116.26, making the entire transaction reach 594,902 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,794.

J.M. Smucker Co (SJM) Earnings and Revenue Records

J.M. Smucker Co’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -7.49% and is forecasted to reach 10.03 in the upcoming year.

J.M. Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for J.M. Smucker Co (SJM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.35. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.17. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.34.

In the same vein, SJM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -11.57, a figure that is expected to reach 1.92 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of J.M. Smucker Co (SJM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of J.M. Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.05 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.38 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.61% While, its Average True Range was 3.64.

Raw Stochastic average of J.M. Smucker Co (SJM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.04%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 9.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 71.17% that was higher than 36.74% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.