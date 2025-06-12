JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) volume hits 2.24 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on Wednesday, JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) started slowly as it slid -0.67% to $17.90, before settling in for the price of $18.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JBGS posted a 52-week range of $13.28-$18.86.

The Real Estate sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -3.26% for the last half of the decade. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -25.45%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $73.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $72.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.56 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.20.

JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Office industry. JBG SMITH Properties’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.15%, in contrast to 105.71% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 01 ’24, this organization’s Director sold 20,000 shares at the rate of 17.26, making the entire transaction reach 345,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 30,000. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 27 ’24, Company’s Chief Strategy Officer sold 7,525 for 17.38, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 130,784. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Earnings and Revenue Records

JBG SMITH Properties’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -25.45% and is forecasted to reach -1.94 in the upcoming year.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.98.

In the same vein, JBGS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.88, a figure that is expected to reach -0.54 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [JBG SMITH Properties, JBGS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.63 million was better the volume of 1.13 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.39% While, its Average True Range was 0.57.

Raw Stochastic average of JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.29%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 86.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.26% that was lower than 35.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.