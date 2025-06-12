Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) latest performance of 1.50% is not what was on cards

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE: JEF) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 1.50% to $53.49, before settling in for the price of $52.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JEF posted a 52-week range of $39.28-$82.68.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 15.39% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.32%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -19.62%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $206.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $164.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $48.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $63.20.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Jefferies Financial Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.40%, in contrast to 69.99% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 06 ’24, this organization’s President sold 393,397 shares at the rate of 72.17, making the entire transaction reach 28,393,256 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 560,507. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 06 ’24, Company’s CEO sold 400,000 for 72.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 28,902,360. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,971,288 in total.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) Earnings and Revenue Records

Jefferies Financial Group Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -19.62% and is forecasted to reach 4.07 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 21.55% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.32% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE: JEF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.46. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.64. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.53, and its Beta score is 1.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.13. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.31.

In the same vein, JEF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.89, a figure that is expected to reach 0.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

[Jefferies Financial Group Inc, JEF] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.06% While, its Average True Range was 1.52.

Raw Stochastic average of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 92.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.81% that was lower than 56.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.