JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD) went down -2.22% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, JELD-WEN Holding Inc (NYSE: JELD) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.22% to $3.96, before settling in for the price of $4.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JELD posted a 52-week range of $3.27-$17.70.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -2.52% for the last half of the decade. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -119.42%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $85.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $83.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $337.78 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.14.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry. JELD-WEN Holding Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.50%, in contrast to 97.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 06 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 150,000 shares at the rate of 4.26, making the entire transaction reach 639,030 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,250,853. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 24 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner bought 25,100 for 5.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 128,007. This particular insider is now the holder of 13,131,300 in total.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD) Earnings and Revenue Records

JELD-WEN Holding Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -119.42% and is forecasted to reach 0.24 in the upcoming year.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc (NYSE: JELD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.12. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.09.

In the same vein, JELD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.13, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD)

Going through the that latest performance of [JELD-WEN Holding Inc, JELD]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.93 million was inferior to the volume of 1.57 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.67% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.12%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 80.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 67.77% that was lower than 85.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.