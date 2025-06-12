KLA Corp (KLAC) EPS is poised to hit 8.53 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

KLA Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC) established initial surge of 1.80% at $872.00, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $856.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KLAC posted a 52-week range of $551.33-$896.32.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 16.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.04%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 36.46%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $132.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $132.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $115.31 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $721.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $711.83.

KLA Corp (KLAC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the KLA Corp industry. KLA Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.16%, in contrast to 87.85% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 22 ’25, this organization’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 1,019 shares at the rate of 766.46, making the entire transaction reach 781,023 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 27,779.

KLA Corp (KLAC) Earnings and Revenue Records

KLA Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 36.46% and is forecasted to reach 33.24 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.59% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.04% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

KLA Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for KLA Corp (KLAC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.68. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 24.15. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $31.69, and its Beta score is 1.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.99. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 32.84.

In the same vein, KLAC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 27.52, a figure that is expected to reach 8.53 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 33.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of KLA Corp (KLAC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [KLA Corp, KLAC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.2 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 97.44% While, its Average True Range was 23.03.

Raw Stochastic average of KLA Corp (KLAC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.53%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.43% that was lower than 50.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.