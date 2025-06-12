LENZ Therapeutics Inc (LENZ) 14-day ATR is 2.21: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

LENZ Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LENZ) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 6.84% to $30.00, before settling in for the price of $28.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LENZ posted a 52-week range of $16.28-$38.93.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -181.63%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -22.63%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $27.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $844.38 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.72.

LENZ Therapeutics Inc (LENZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. LENZ Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.23%, in contrast to 81.35% institutional ownership.

LENZ Therapeutics Inc (LENZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

LENZ Therapeutics Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -22.63% and is forecasted to reach -2.73 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 31.34% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -181.63% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

LENZ Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LENZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for LENZ Therapeutics Inc (LENZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 23.09. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.21.

In the same vein, LENZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.77, a figure that is expected to reach -0.64 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.73 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of LENZ Therapeutics Inc (LENZ)

[LENZ Therapeutics Inc, LENZ] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.44% While, its Average True Range was 2.35.

Raw Stochastic average of LENZ Therapeutics Inc (LENZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.75%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 42.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 65.98% that was lower than 72.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.