LoanDepot Inc (LDI) 20 Days SMA touch 20.38%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

LoanDepot Inc (NYSE: LDI) established initial surge of 11.68% at $1.53, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $1.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LDI posted a 52-week range of $1.01-$3.22.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -7.75%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 66.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $104.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $77.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $504.76 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1906, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.8511.

LoanDepot Inc (LDI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the LoanDepot Inc industry. LoanDepot Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 62.89%, in contrast to 13.37% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 17 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 436,248 shares at the rate of 1.50, making the entire transaction reach 654,372 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,093,712. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 16 ’24, Company’s Director sold 11,161 for 2.11, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 23,550. This particular insider is now the holder of 194,404 in total.

LoanDepot Inc (LDI) Earnings and Revenue Records

LoanDepot Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 66.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.16 in the upcoming year.

LoanDepot Inc (NYSE: LDI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for LoanDepot Inc (LDI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.17. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.47.

In the same vein, LDI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.45, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of LoanDepot Inc (LDI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [LoanDepot Inc, LDI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.92 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.05% While, its Average True Range was 0.0954.

Raw Stochastic average of LoanDepot Inc (LDI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.78%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 94.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 63.98% that was lower than 68.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.