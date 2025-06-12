Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.88

Louisiana-Pacific Corp (NYSE: LPX) flaunted slowness of -1.95% at $89.00, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $90.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LPX posted a 52-week range of $78.82-$122.87.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.95%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -24.37%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $70.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $68.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.19 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $89.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $101.32.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Louisiana-Pacific Corp industry. Louisiana-Pacific Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.85%, in contrast to 93.54% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 16 ’24, Company’s Director sold 2,500 for 113.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 283,738. This particular insider is now the holder of 18,513 in total.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Louisiana-Pacific Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -24.37% and is forecasted to reach 5.43 in the upcoming year.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp (NYSE: LPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.59. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.56. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.64, and its Beta score is 1.88. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.11. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.30.

In the same vein, LPX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.69, a figure that is expected to reach 1.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Louisiana-Pacific Corp, LPX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.7 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.71% While, its Average True Range was 2.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.77%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.87% that was lower than 37.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.